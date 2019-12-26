SCO holds Uzbekistan Culture Day in Beijing

BEIJING. KAZINFORM An evening function on the occasion of the Culture Day of Uzbekistan A journey to the pearl of the Great Silk Road took place in the capital of China, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The event was held under the project SCO is our common home aimed at strengthening cultural and humanitarian ties between the SCO member nations, and demonstrating their traditions and customs.

As the SCO secretary general, Vladimoir Norov, said the goals of the project are akin to the Great Silk Road purposes that has been serving for centuries to the peoples’ friendship, exchange of knowledge and mutual cultural enrichment. It is a large trading and cultural artery ranging from China to Europe and Africa, India running through Central Asia which is the core of the SCO.

The event featured ancient monuments of Bukhara with its historical centre included in the UNESCO World Heritage List.