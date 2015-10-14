EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:34, 14 October 2015 | GMT +6

    SCO holds Xiàmén -2015 anti-terrorism drill in China

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM On October 14-16 China hosts the first large-scale military drill Xiàmén -2015 jointly with the SCO member countries.

    The exercises are coordinated by the Executive Committee of the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure; Kazinform refers to the press service of the National Security Committee. The goal of the drill is to improve the mechanisms of interaction of the parties on identification, prevention and suppression of destructive activity of terrorist and extremist organizations in Internet.

    Tags:
    SCO Security Integration News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!