SCO important to world peace, development: Chinese official

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) has made important contributions to promoting world peace and development as well as safeguarding international fairness and justice, a senior Chinese official said here on Monday, China Daily reports.

Wei Fenghe, Chinese State Councilor and Minister of National Defense, made the remarks while attending a meeting of defense ministers of the SCO member states.

Fruitful results have been yielded as defense ministries and militaries of the member states conscientiously implemented the consensus of the heads of state, strengthened strategic communication and deepened pragmatic cooperation, said Wei.

Wei also said that the world is undergoing profound changes unseen in a century while peace and development are still the theme of the times, adding that since unstable and uncertain factors are still existing, the SCO's member states should strengthen their responsibilities and work together to cope with these challenges.

Wei noted that looking forward to the bright future, the defense ministries and the military of the member states should stay true to the original intention of SCO, stick to the "Shanghai Spirit," and consolidate the foundation of mutual trust, as well as continue to improve pragmatic cooperation.

"We should foster the concept of a community of common destiny featuring equality, mutual assistance, solidarity and shared weal and woe, striving to build a security architecture of joint contribution and shared benefits, and make greater contributions to the building of a community of common destiny of the SCO," Wei said.

On the sidelines of the SCO meeting, Wei also met respectively with Indian Defense Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Pakistan's Defense Secretary Ikramul Haq and Defense Minister of Kazakhstan Nurlan Ermekbaev.