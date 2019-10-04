EN
    08:10, 04 October 2019 | GMT +6

    SCO is a good example of successful coop in Asia – Head of State

    SOCHI. KAZINFORM The Shanghai Cooperation Organization is a good example of successful cooperation in Asia, according to President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. He said it taking the floor at the plenary session on «World Order from the Viewpoint of the East» held during the 16th meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club in Russia’s Sochi Oct 3, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Speaking on the prospects of cooperation development in the Asian space, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized the role of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

    «As for the SCO, I think you will agree that can be a good example of successful cooperation in Asia», the Kazakh President said.

    «The secret of success is that the SCO is notable for mutual trust and presence of common goals and the desire to achieve a positive result in implementation of the Organization’s universal agenda. Therefore we should search for effective formulae against the fragmentation of security in Asia,» the Head of State concluded.

