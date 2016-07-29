SCO manufacturers can expand trade in Moscow

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM The permanent trade exhibition pavilions will be opened in Moscow in September 2016, where producers of the SCO countries, as well as India and Pakistan can feature their products, Kazinform learnt from Kabar.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) comprises China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. India and Pakistan are expected to join the union in the near future, lenta.ru reports.

Eurasian business Alliance (EADS) signed an agreement on cooperation with the business club of the SCO.

Apart from the SCO member countries the observer states of the organization (Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran and Mongolia) and dialogue partners (Turkey, Sri Lanka, Cambodia, Nepal, Azerbaijan and Armenia)and ASEAN countries also will join the project.

Director of the SCO Business Club, Denis Tyurin, it will contribute to the development of business contacts between businessmen from different countries, as well as the successful promotion of integration projects of the Eurasian Economic Union and the China’s Silk Road Economic Belt initiative.