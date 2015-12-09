SCO meeting to sign deals on regional cooperation

BEIJING. KAZINFORM The upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) prime ministers' meeting to be hosted by China will witness the signing of resolutions and deals against the backdrop of economic pressure and terrorism threats, a vice foreign minister said Tuesday in Beijing.

Prime ministers of the six SCO member states, China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, will sign a host of all-round cooperation and SCO internal affairs resolutions, and witness the signing of cooperation deals including SCO member states' customs cooperation plan from 2016 to 2021, Cheng Guoping said.

The meeting, to be held next Monday and Tuesday in Zhengzhou, capital of central Henan Province, will discuss SCO cooperation in trade, investment, finance, transportation and culture. A statement will be made on regional economic cooperation, reiterating support for regional cooperation including the Belt and Road.

Trade, industrial cooperation, infrastructure and finance will be priority areas. Trade between SCO member states has dropped off since the beginning of this year.

"This is not something specific to the SCO," Cheng said.

Cheng said SCO leaders will analyze SCO cooperation and exchange opinions on regional economic cooperation.

During the 15th SCO summit held in Russia this July, leaders approved a development strategy until 2025. This upcoming meeting will plan for pragmatic cooperation and give guidance on existing problems, Cheng said.

"State leaders will also exchange opinions and discuss specific measures for anti-terrorism cooperation," Cheng said. Security and economic cooperation are often regarded as the two "wheels" of the bloc, which was founded in 2001.

"We hope that member states will reach a consensus and push SCO cooperation to a higher level." Cheng said.

Source: Xinhua