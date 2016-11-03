SCO member states need to fight terrorism, drug trafficking together

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Belarus Andrey Kobyakov urged the SCO member states to join efforts in fight against terrorism, extremism and drug trafficking.

Speaking at the session of the Council of the Heads of Government of the SCO member states in Bishkek on Thursday, Kobyakov noted that the SCO member countries are seeking for answers to global challenges and adapting to global competition.



"Interaction of force structures is relevant more than ever. Drug movement, illicit migration, extremism and terrorism are of trans-border character. We should fight them together. Belarus is ready to join this fight despite its observe status in the organization," Kobyakov stressed.



The session of the Council of the Heads of Government of the SCO member states is underway in Bishkek. Participating in the session is Prime Minsiter of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev.