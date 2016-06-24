EN
    20:20, 24 June 2016 | GMT +6

    SCO member states to intensify coop in Internet governance

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM SCO member states intend to intensify cooperation in Internet governance, the Declaration adopted today after the SCO Summit in Tashkent reads.

    “The SCO member states call the global community to form a peaceful, secure, fair and open information space based on the principles of collaboration, respect to state sovereignty and non-interference into internal affairs of other countries,” the Declaration reads, Kazinform reports.

    As per the document, the SCO member states will continue deepening collaboration on implementation of the SCO Governmental Agreement on Cooperation in Ensuring International Information Security. “In this context, the  member states intend to intensify cooperation in governance of the Internet network and stand for ensuring equal rights for all countries for governing this network, first of all, for ensuring sovereign rights of the countries to manage the Internet in national segments,” the document reads. 

