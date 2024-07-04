SCO members sign key documents on cooperation, including Astana Declaration

At the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Astana, the leaders of the participating countries signed a number of key documents aimed at deepening cooperation in various fields, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

The Astana Declaration of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO member states is signed.

The following decisions have been signed by the Heads of State:

- To approve the SCO initiative on world unity for just peace, harmony and development;

- On the draft SCO development strategy until 2035;

- On proposals by the Council of Foreign Ministers of the SCO member states to improve SCO activities;

- On approval of the program of cooperation of the SCO member states in countering terrorism, separatism and extremism for 2025-2027;

- To approve the SCO anti-drug strategy for 2024-2029 and the action program for its implementation;

- To approve the strategy for the development of energy cooperation of the SCO member states until 2030;

- To approve the action plan for the implementation of the SCO economic development strategy until 2030;

- On the association of investors of the SCO member states;

- To approve a program to develop cooperation between the SCO member states in the field of protected areas and eco-tourism;

- On declaring Qingdao City of the People's Republic of China the SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital in 2024-2025;

- To approve the road map on strengthening interaction between SCO member states and SCO dialogue partners;

- On mechanisms of financial support for SCO project activities;

- On signing a memorandum of understanding between the SCO Secretariat and the Central Asian Regional Information and Coordination Center for combating Illicit trafficking in narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and their precursors;

- On the plan of interaction between the SCO member states on ensuring international information security;

- On the SCO Secretary General;

- On the Director of the SCO RATS Executive Committee;

- On the report of the SCO Secretary General on SCO activities over the past year;

- On the report of the SCO RATS Council on SCO RATS activities in 2023.

The heads of state also adopted statements:

- Statement of the SCO Council of Heads of State on the principles of good-neighborliness, trust and partnership;

- Statement of the SCO Council of Heads of State on the provision of drinking water and sanitation;

- Statement of the SCO Council of Heads of State on effective waste management.

An agreement between the SCO member-states "On cooperation in the field of environmental protection" was also signed.