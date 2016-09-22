SCO military drill «Peace Mission - 2016» finished in Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM The joint anti-terrorism military exercise of the Armed Forces of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization member countries "Peace Mission - 2016" finished on Sep 20 at the mountain training center "Edelweiss" in Issyk-Kul.

The exercise proved that the SCO pays much attention to joint military counterterrorism exercise of the Armed Forces of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and countering new challenges and threats is a common concern of all countries interested in the establishment of international peace and stability in the SCO region and in the world, Kabar reported.

Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Kyrgyz Republic Rayimberdi Duyshenbiev personally summed up the results of the "Peace Mission - 2016" exercise.



In his speech Duyshenbiev thanked the participants of the drill and said such large-scale international exercise is held in the territory of Kyrgyzstan for the first time. "We have demonstrated the capabilities and the power of the combat potential of the SCO member states. The drill conducted under the name of "peace mission", in fact, is the slogan of the Armed Forces of the SCO member-states in an effort to settle all conflicts in a civilized way," said the chief of the General Staff of the Kyrgyz Armed Forces.

The combined group of forces of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, which includes the servicemen of Armed Forces of Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, China, Russia and Tajikistan, has about 2,000 troops.

More than 30 representatives of the military diplomatic corps from 15 foreign countries, as well as employees of the CSTO, the SCO RATS, ATC, the ICRC and the OSCE monitored the exercises.