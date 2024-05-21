SCO ministerial meeting kicks off in Astana

A regular meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization has kicked off in Astana under the chairmanship of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Murat Nurtleu, Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, welcomed the heads of delegations participating in the meeting of the SCO Foreign Ministers’ Council.

The delegations are expected to exchange views on the international and regional situation, security issues and on development of cooperation within the SCO in political, trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian spheres.