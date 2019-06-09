SCO mission observer: Kazakhstan very thoroughly and well prepared for election

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - On the day of the presidential election, more than 40 international observers are working in Karaganda region. The members of the observation missions of the OSCE, the CIS, and the SCO are monitoring the voting process, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Krishna Kengappa, a member of the SCO Observation Mission, arrived in Kazakhstan a week before the election. However, they began to prepare for this mission two months before.



"The central and local election commissions assisted us to the full extent. And they provided us with all the necessary information regarding the election and the procedure for its conduct. Our observers are working in 8 cities of Kazakhstan, in all regions. And the reports we receive from them are very positive. The atmosphere at the polling stations is good. And it is apparent that Kazakhstan prepared for the election very thoroughly and well," Krishna Kengappa commented.



The international monitor also noted the particular importance of this election.



"Kazakhstan plays a big role in the SCO. And it is one of the leading countries in this organization. Recently, the SCO leaders have held meetings in Nur-Sultan. They highlighted the role of Kazakhstan on the global political stage. And from this point of view, this election is very important. Kazakhstan is a rapidly-developing state. And those steps and directions, which Nursultan Nazarbayev chose back in the day, are producing results," said the member of the SCO Observation Mission.

There are 787 polling stations in Karaganda region. More than 900,000 people are on the voter lists. 37,000 of them are people with disabilities. At the polling stations, all the necessary voting conditions for them were created.