SCO Mission recognizes Presidential Election in Kazakhstan as transparent and democratic

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Head of the SCO Observer Mission, Vladimir Norov, shared his view of the Presidential Election held in Kazakhstan on Sunday, June 9.

In his opinion, as per the Law On Elections in Kazakhstan, the candidates were guaranteed equal access to mass media during their pre-election agitation work. The campaigns were organized in compliance with the legislation based on the principles of openness and wide awareness of the electorate.

"The Early Presidential Election in Kazakhstan complied with the national election legislation and the international standards adopted by the country. No violations of the national legislation were recorded," he stressed.



According to Vladimir Norov, the SCO Mission recognizes the snap Presidential Election in Kazakhstan as transparent, reliable and democratic. In his words, the voters had a free access to the internet resources, domestic and foreign social media both in the pre-election period and on the Election Day.

"The Mission did not receive any complaints or remarks regarding mass media's work and coverage of the candidates' agitation campaign. The chairpersons and members of the election commissions represented various political parties and public associations," he added.