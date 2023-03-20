EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:28, 20 March 2023 | GMT +6

    SCO Mission says elections in Kazakhstan were transparent and democratic

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Deputy Secretary General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Grigory Logvinov announced the main theses of the SCO Observation Mission’s report on the early election of Majilis and local maslikhats, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «The Mission states that the early election of the deputies of the Majilis and maslikhats of Kazakhstan complied with the election legislation of Kazakhstan and the international standards adopted by the country,» Logvinov said at the briefing in Astana.

    According to him, the Mission did not detect any violation of the national legislation during the voting process.

    «The Mission recognizes the elections as transparent, reliable and democratic. The SCO Observation Mission thanks the Kazakh Foreign Ministry and the Central Election Commission for the assistance in ensuring the Mission’s work,» the speaker added.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Elections in Kazakhstan Elections
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!