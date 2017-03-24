SCO names Kazakhstani journalist Press Club VP

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - On March 23, Kazinform correspondent in China, Sadyk Akizhanov, was elected Vice-President of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization's (SCO) Press Club.

The meeting on Thursday was chaired by the Press Club's President, the head of TASS Beijing office, Andrei Kirillov, who on this day was also awarded the honorary title "Honored Worker of Culture of the Russian Federation".

Representatives of news agencies from the SCO member states discussed the organizational and content issues of the club's activities and outlined plans for the near future in a warm and friendly atmosphere of the SCO Secretariat's "Astana" hall.

The participants also noted the need to expand the circle of club members by joining journalists of observer countries and the SCO's dialogue partners. During the meeting SCO Secretary General Rashid Alimov presented the main events which will take place on the eve of the SCO Summit in Astana.

It should be reminded that the SCO Press Club was established on May 24, 2013 in Beijing on the basis of the SCO Secretariat. It includes more than twenty representatives of the world news agencies of the "SCO family" accredited in China.