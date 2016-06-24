EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:04, 24 June 2016 | GMT +6

    SCO needs to develop environmental coop concept - President

    None
    None
    TASHKENT. KAZINFORM We need to boost development of a concept of environmental cooperation of the SCO member states and an action plan. President Nursultan Nazarbayev said it today at the enlarged meeting of the SCO heads of state in Tashkent, Kazinform reports.

    "I am calling you to boost the efforts on development of the concept of environmental cooperation of the SCO member states and an action plan. ‘Green' economy has turned into a global trend of the 21st century. For this reason, the forthcoming Astana EXPO-2017 event will be held under the motto "The Energy of Future". EXPO-2017 is called to give a new impetus to international cooperation in this sphere," N.Nazarbayev said.

    The President noted also that all the assets and facilities of the EXPO site will be transferred to the Astana International Financial Centre and invited all the participants of the meeting to attend the EXPO in Astana.

    Tags:
    SCO Uzbekistan Foreign policy President of Kazakhstan Astana International Financial Centre Diplomacy News President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!