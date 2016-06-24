SCO needs to develop environmental coop concept - President

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM We need to boost development of a concept of environmental cooperation of the SCO member states and an action plan. President Nursultan Nazarbayev said it today at the enlarged meeting of the SCO heads of state in Tashkent, Kazinform reports.

"I am calling you to boost the efforts on development of the concept of environmental cooperation of the SCO member states and an action plan. ‘Green' economy has turned into a global trend of the 21st century. For this reason, the forthcoming Astana EXPO-2017 event will be held under the motto "The Energy of Future". EXPO-2017 is called to give a new impetus to international cooperation in this sphere," N.Nazarbayev said.

The President noted also that all the assets and facilities of the EXPO site will be transferred to the Astana International Financial Centre and invited all the participants of the meeting to attend the EXPO in Astana.