SCO Observer Mission recognizes parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan as fair and free

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The SCO Observer Mission recognized the 2021 parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan as free and fair, SCO Deputy Secretary-General Zhang Haizhou said at a press briefing, Kazinform reports.

At the Monday press briefing, Zhang Haizhou emphasized that the SCO Observer Mission had noted significant changes in the Sunday parliamentary elections compared to previous elections held in Kazakhstan.

He added that the mass media had covered the parliamentary elections in details and that the strict sanitary rules and necessary requirements for disabled people had been observed. No complaints or comments have been filed with the SCO Observer Mission during the election period. The SCO Mission has recognized the parliamentary elections as free and free and that there is no doubt on the legitimacy of the elections.

According to Zhang Haizhou, the SCO Observer Mission believes that the January 10 elections to the Majilis and Maslikhats comply with the requirements of the election legislation of the Republic of Kazakhstan. No violations which can affect the election results have been detected.

The statement of the SCO Observe Mission also notes that the parliamentary elections is an important step on the path of the further democratic development of Kazakhstan.