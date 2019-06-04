SCO Observer Mission to monitor snap presidential election in 7 cities of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Shanghai Cooperation Organization Observer Mission will monitor the course of preparation and organization of the snap presidential election in seven cities and six regions of Kazakhstan. Secretary General of the Organization Vladimir Norov said it at a briefing after the meeting with the Central Election Commission Chairman Berik Imashev in Nur-Sultan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Vladimir Norov, the SCO Observer Mission consists of 25 representatives of the member countries.



He said that the mission had already begun monitoring the process. "Our observers are working now in seven cities of Kazakhstan - Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Shymkent, Turkestan, Karaganda, Atyrau and Ust-Kamenogorsk, as well as in Akmola, Almaty, Karaganda, Atyrau, Turkestan and East Kazakhstan regions.



He added that the SCO views the invitation of observers to the presidential election as the policy aimed at ensuring maximum openness, impartiality and transparency.



Earlier, the CEC informed that 1,013 observers had been registered for the early presidential election.