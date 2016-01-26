ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Ambassador of Kazakhstan to China Shakhrat Nuryshev held a meeting with Secretary General of the SCO Rashid Alimov. At the meeting, the interlocutors discussed the state and prospects of cooperation within the SCO.

The sides exchanged opinions on development of political, economic and humanitarian dimensions on the year of the 15th anniversary of the SCO, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan informs.

The Kazakhstani diplomat congratulated his colleague on taking the office of the Secretary General of the SCO and handed over the letter of congratulation on behalf of Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Yerlan Idrissov.

S. Nuryshev also invited a mission of observers of the SCO for participation in the process of monitoring of the parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan on March 20, 2016.