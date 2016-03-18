SCO plans to adopt tourism development program

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Shanghai Cooperation Organization member states plan to adopt a program on development of cooperation in tourism at the Organization's Summit in Tashkent.

According to the Uzbek MFA, on March 15-17, Beijing hosted a meeting of the SCO experts for discussing interaction in tourism.

As an official statement reads, the participants discussed the draft program of cooperation in tourism among the SCO member countries. The document will be adopted following the SCO Summit in Tashkent, Kazinform cites RIA Novosti.

The SCO unites Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. Belarus, Mongolia, India, Iran, Pakistan and Afghanistan hold the status of observer states. In July 2015, the SCO launched a procedure of accepting India and Pakistan as new member countries. Uzbekistan assumed the office of the SCO presiding country during the Summit in Ufa. This year, the Organization's Summit will be held in Tashkent on June 23-24.