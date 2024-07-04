SCO Plus meeting kicks off in Astana

The SCO Plus format meeting has kicked off on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit at the Palace of Independence in Astana, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

Alongside the heads of 10 member states of the SCO Organization, the SCO+ meeting is joined by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

It’s worth noting that the SCO summit wrapped up over an hour ago in the Kazakh capital. During the event, Belarus was officially accepted as a full member of the organization, bringing the total tally to ten. Following the summit, the Astana declaration as well as a number of other important documents regarding the SCO activity were adopted.