    14:31, 27 August 2015 | GMT +6

    SCO prosecutors general to convene in 2016 in China

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - China was chosen as the venue for next session of prosecutors general of member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in 2016.

    It was announced by Prosecutor General of the Republic of Kazakhstan Askhat Daulbayev at the 13th session of the SCO prosecutors general on Thursday in Astana. "Participants of the session once again reiterated that only through concreted efforts we can fight terrorism and extremism. In this context they signed the Protocol on mutual legal assistance and exchange of experience in prosecution activity," Mr. Daulbayev said. According to him, next time the SCO prosecutors general will convene in 2016 in the People's Republic of China.

    SCO Prosecutor General's Office Astana
