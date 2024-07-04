SCO regional anti-terrorism center to be transformed into a universal center - Russian President Vladimir Putin

During the Astana SCO summit, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared that the Shanghai Cooperation Organization's regional anti-terrorism center (SCO RATS) will be transformed to a universal center, Kazinform News Agency reports.

“We attach great importance to partnership interaction within the SCO. With the active participation of our Kazakhstani colleagues, a truly solid package of documents and decisions has been prepared for approval at the current Council of Heads of State. Their implementation will undoubtedly help strengthen the role and influence of the SCO. Of course, one of the SCO's priorities has been and remains to maintain the security of the SCO member countries. This is precisely what RATS decisions are aimed at today,” says Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Agreement on establishment of the Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure designated as a permanent body of the SCO was signed during a meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO Member States on June 7, 2002, in St. Petersburg.

Since its establishment, the SCO RATS has significantly contributed to the organization's development, establishing itself as a supporting pillar and coordination center in combating terrorism, separatism, and extremism both regionally and globally.