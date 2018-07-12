SCO’s international activity discussed in Moscow

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - High-level consultations on the international activities of the Organization were held in Moscow within the framework of the agreements reached between the leaders of the SCO Member States during the Summit of the Organization held in Qingdao on June 9-10, 2018, the Kazakh MFA's press service reported.

Kazakhstan was represented by the National Coordinator on SCO activities Yerlan Alimbayev. The Kazakh diplomat pointed out the country's stance on key issues on the international agenda, and drew the attendees' attention to the need for timely and full implementation of the initiatives announced by the leaders of the Member States, including by President Nursultan Nazarbayev - on creating a platform for exchanging experience in terms of new technologies and economy digitization within the SCO as well as on joint formulation of the Organization's Sustainable Development Concept.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov welcomed the event attendees and highlighted the growing global demand for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and further strengthening of the strategic line of collaboration with international and regional institutions.

In their speeches, the heads of the delegations of eight member countries and SCO Secretary-General Rashid Alimov underlined the importance of consistent and coordinated actions by all the parties for further improvement of the mechanisms of mutually advantageous cooperation in the international arena.