SCO Sec Gen: Amid spread of global challenges and threats, Asia demonstrates economic and spiritual growth

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Secretary-General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Rashid Alimov attended a roundtable meeting of the Asian Regional Cooperation Organizations as part of his participation in an annual conference of the Boao Forum for Asia 2016.

“Amid spread of global challenges and threats, Asia is demonstrating today a confident economic and spiritual growth, an aspiration to a joint sustainable and inclusive development. The acute problems of poverty and unemployment, international terrorism, illegal drug trafficking and near-border crimes remain a common concern. In this regard, the role of regional organizations and establishment of partner relations between international structures sharing common goals and objectives grows like never before,” Alimov said.

In his opinion, the organizations functioning in Asian region pursue common goals – ensuring peace, stability and security, establishment of mutually beneficial business cooperation, primarily, in economy, transport, culture, tourism etc.

As the SCO Secretariat informs, the meeting participants exchanged views on the most relevant issues of regional cooperation, and R.Alimov reported to them about the SCO’s activities in the past 15 years.

“Year 2016 is special in the history of the SCO. The Organization plans to mark its 15th anniversary. Presently, we are getting ready for the SCO jubilee summit scheduled for July in Tashkent. The Heads of State will sum up the results of the Organizations’ activities over this period and will define its new orbit in the context of implementation of the 2025 SCO Development Strategy. We are sure that the Tashkent Summit will be an important milestone in further development of the SCO,” he noted.

Boao Forum for Asia was established in 2001 under the auspices of the Chinese Leadership for creating a discussion platform for Asia, as an analogue of the Davos World Economic Forum.

The annual conferences of the Boao Forum for Asia bring together the current and former heads of state and government, prominent politicians and scholars as well as top managers of the major international and national companies. The conferences discuss a wide range of issues of development of global economy, political system etc.