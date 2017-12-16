SCO Sec-Gen: Kazakhstan has become one of the leaders in the intl arena

BEIJING. KAZINFORM Secretary General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Rashid Alimov congratulated Kazakhstanis on Independence Day, Kazinform correspondent reports from China.

In his interview with Kazinform, Mr. Alimov noted that what Kazakhstan has achieved over the short period since its independence is equal to a century of development.

According to him, thanks to the leadership and wise policy of President Nursultan Nazarbayev, the country has become one of the leaders in the international arena.

SCO Sec-Gen has also stressed that Kazakhstan's election as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, where the country represents not only itself but all Central Asian states, is another evidence of its success.

According to him, Kazakhstan's initiatives on the international arena are aimed at ensuring peace, security, and stability not only in the Central Asian region or Eurasia but also in the international arena.

SCO Secretary-General highly praised the recent initiatives aimed at reforming the economy, social and political life in Kazakhstan, saying that stronger Kazakhstan means stronger the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. According to him, the Astana Summit this year confirmed this and became a truly historic one, as it led to the new members' accession into the Organization making it stronger, and its prospects more real.

"I would like to sincerely thank our Kazakhstan friends, first of all, the distinguished President Nursultan Nazarbayev for the great attention to the SCO, for the unswerving support of the Organization's efforts in terms of strengthening long-term friendship, cooperation and mutual understanding in this vast space,", Mr. Alimov said.