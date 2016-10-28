SCO Sec Gen, Kazakhstan's Permanent Rep to UN discuss organization of joint activities in SCO jubilee year

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On Thursday, Secretary General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Rashid Alimov met with Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the United Nations, Ambassador Kairat Abdrakhmanov, the SCO press service informed on its website.

The parties discussed the issues of interaction of the SCO Secretariat and Permanent Representative Office of Kazakhstan to the UN in organization of a series of events to be held during Kazakhstan's chairmanship in the SCO at the UN Headquarters in New York in the second half of November.



K.Abdrakhmanov informed R.Alimov of the work conducted by Kazakhstan's Permanent Representative Office at the UN on promotion of the UNGA "On Cooperation between the SCO and the UN" the adoption of which is scheduled for November 21, 2016, during a plenary session.



A photo-exposition dedicated to the 15th anniversary of the SCO will be organized on the same day, K .Abdrakhmanov added and expressed confidence that unique photos from the Organization's chronicles will arouse great interest among the employees and visitors of the UN HQ.



The sides discussed also the organization of a high-level event "UN and SCO: Joint Counteracting Challenges and Threats" scheduled for November 22, 2016 in the ECOSOC Hall. The event to be held for the first time in the history of the UN-SCO cooperation is expected to become a bright example of strengthening interaction between the two organizations and bring it to a brand new level.



The SCO Secretary General thanked the Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the UN and the Kazakh mission team for the efforts in organization o a series of events in the SCO jubilee year.



The meeting was held in a constructive and friendly atmosphere.