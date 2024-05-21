SCO Sec Gen sums up ministerial meeting results in Astana

The meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization came to an end in Astana. Zhang Ming, Secretary General of the SCO summed up the results of the meeting, Kazinform News Agency reports.

According to Zhang Ming, the meeting ended with the adoption of 22 decisions related to multilateral cooperation in political and diplomatic, trade and economic, and cultural-humanitarian spheres, and approved the report of the SCO Secretary General on the SCO Secretariat’s activity from May 2023 to May 2024.

Mr. Ming thanked the Kazakh Minister of Foreign Affairs Murat Nurtleu, the staff of the Kazakh MFA and Kazakhstani partners, as a whole, for holding the SCO ministerial meeting at a high professional level, for the assistance rendered to him and the delegation of the Secretariat required in their work and for a warm hospitality.

Foreign ministers or their deputies of all SCO member countries, as well as Director of the Executive Committee of the SCO RATS Ruslan Mirzaev, and Foreign Minister of Belarus Syarhey Aleynik participated in the meeting.

By the way, Zhang Ming and Syarhey Aleynik “synchronized watches” on the procedure of granting the SCO membership to Belarus.

The meeting of the SCO Foreign Ministers’ Council was held in Astana in an extended format with the participation of the observer states, partners and the UN Secretary General. One of the major objectives of the meeting was to discuss the preparation for the SCO Heads of State Summit slated in July in Astana.