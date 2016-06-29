EN
    11:48, 29 June 2016 | GMT +6

    SCO SecGen: Election of Kazakhstan to UNSC is recognition of its international standing

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Election of the Republic of Kazakhstan a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2017-2018 is the recognition of its well-deserved international standing, believes SCO Secretary General Mr. Rashid Alimov.

    "Election of Kazakhstan a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2017-2018 is the recognition of its well-deserved international standing and active role it plays in global affairs," said SCO Secretary General Alimov.

    "Over the years of independence President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has suggested a whole spectrum of strategically important political initiatives that show the country is deeply concerned about the world and humankind's fate," he noted.

    "It is quite symbolical that election of Kazakhstan to the UN Security Council has coincided with its chairmanship in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). It will allow the SCO to step up interaction with the UN in solution of regional problems given that China and Russia are the permanent members of the UNSC," he added.

