EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:44, 27 August 2015 | GMT +6

    SCO secretariat will summarize prosecutor generals’ proposals made at 13th session, Dmitry Mezentsev

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - SCO Secretariat will summarize the proposals of prosecutor generals made at the 13th session, this has been announced by the Secretary-General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Dmitry Mezentsev at a briefing in CCS.

    According to Mr. Mezentsev, one of the main tasks is to implement those provisions, put by the heads of the states, aiming at strengthening multilateral cooperation within the SCO. The priority is to ensure regional security and stability, fight against "the three evils": fight against transnational organized crime, drug trafficking, and illegal migration. D.Mizintsev also informed that the SCO Secretariat together with the Prosecutor General's Office of Kazakhstan will summarize the suggestions made by the attorney generals of the SCO member states and observer countries.

    Tags:
    SCO Prosecutor General's Office Diplomacy News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!