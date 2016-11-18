SCO Secretary General: Kazakhstan sets ambitious goals and knows how to achieve them

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - In an interview with Kazinform Secretary General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Rashid Alimov congratulated Kazakhstan on the 25th anniversary of Independence. "The achievements which Kazakhstan has made during the last 25 years demonstrate that the country has achieved very solid practical results in the course of democratic reforms which were laid in basis of Kazakhstan's statehood, and have certainly brought to the status of a stable state having its own national way of development", Rashid Alimov told.

Today Kazakhstan is one of the most powerful states and not only does it set ambitious goals but also is able to mobilize all required resources for their successful achievement for the good of the people, he said. "The enormous economic and political reforms carried out for the last 25 years cannot leave anybody in the country indifferent. All achievements and steps made at the government level, have certainly lifted the international authority of Kazakhstan which positions itself as a reliable partner in all regions of the world. As for the achievements in foreign policy, the best example is election of Kazakhstan as the non-permanent member of the UN Security Council. It is obvious that implementation of the multivector foreign policy has allowed Kazakhstan to become a full, respected and significant player in the modern world. In this regard I can only agree with words of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Yerlan Idrissov that all achievements and progress of Kazakhstan on the international scene are inseparably linked with the name of the First President Nursultan Abishevich Nazarbayev", Rashid Alimov emphasized.

The diplomat offered his congratulations to all Kazakhstan people in connection with the 25th anniversary of the country's independence. "This historical date is the most valuable achievement of Kazakhstan. I am confident that the patriotic and hardworking people of Kazakhstan are capable to achieve even more outstanding and historical success for further prosperity and increase the authority and image of the country. I wish great success to Kazakhstan in this purpose", - he summarized.