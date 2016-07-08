SCO Secretary General meets with Gansu Province governor

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Secretary General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Rashid Alimov met with Governor of Gansu Province Lin Duo in Lanzhou on July 7, Kazinform has learnt from the SCO's press service.

Governor Lin Duo praised success the SCO has achieved over 15 years since its foundation in fight against global threats and challenges, ensuring sustainable socioeconomic development and deepening of cultural and humanitarian exchanges in the vast Eurasian space.



He also told Mr. Alimov on what the province does to implement "One Belt, One Road" initiative and expressed hope for strengthening of mutually profitable cooperation between Gansu Province and the SCO member states within the Great Silk Road revival.



The SCO Secretary General, in turn, briefed Lin Duo on the outcomes of the SCO jubilee summit held on June 23-24 in Tashkent.



Mr. Alimov is in Gansu Province at the invitation of the Chinese side in order to attend the 22nd Lanzhou Trade Fair.



Gansu Province is situated in the northwest of China.