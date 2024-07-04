SCO Secretary General sums up results of Kazakhstan’s Chairmanship

Secretary General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Zhang Ming spoke at the Palace of Peace and Reconciliation in Astana on the results of the SCO and the chairmanship of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

During the press statement SCO Secretary-General stressed the SCO's intention to step up cooperation efforts among its member countries to ensure its development and prosperity.

Zhang Ming noted that more than 140 events were held during Kazakhstan's presidency, focusing on transportation, cultural and humanitarian cooperation, economic and environmental issues. He also congratulated the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the successful completion of the Chairmanship.

One of the main outcomes was the finalization of the procedure for Belarus' inclusion in the SCO, which now has 10 members.

"The expansion (of the SCO) shows the attractiveness and positive image of the organization among international structures," notes Zhang Ming.

He adds that a solemn flag-raising ceremony for Belarus will be held in Beijing and Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov will take part in the ceremony.