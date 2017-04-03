SCO Secretary General to visit Kazakhstan

BEIJING. KAZINFORM At Kazakh side's invitation Secretary General of Shanghai Cooperation Organization Rashid Alimov will pay a visit to Kazakhstan from 4 to 6 April 2017, where he will participate in the 12th Meeting of the Secretaries of the SCO national Security Councils and hold a number of bilateral meetings, Kazinform correspondent reports from China.

The Meeting of the Secretaries of the SCO national Security Councils is the first important milestone in the run-up to the forthcoming SCO Summit on June 8-9, 2017 in Astana.

During the meeting, representatives of the SCO member states will exchange views on topical issues of ensuring security and stability within the organization's space and in the world as a whole.

Following the meeting, Assistant to the President, Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan Vladimir Zhumakanov and Secretary General of the SCO, Rashid Alimov will hold a joint presser.

A number of bilateral meetings are also planned during Mr. Alimov's visit.

He will also familiarized himself with the progress of the SCO pavilion construction at EXPO 2017, meet with the students of the Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan and address the faculty and students of the Nazarbayev University.