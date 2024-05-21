SCO Secretary-General Zhang Ming hails Kazakhstan’s SCO presidency

SCO Secretary-General Zhang Ming has summed up the results of the work of the SCO during Kazakhstani presidency, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

The country has held over 180 events in different spheres as part of its SCO presidency since July 2023.

During this mission, Kazakhstani partners have placed special emphasis on economic, investment, transport and cultural and humanitarian subjects as well as environmental aspects as part of the Year of Ecology declared in 2024, said SCO Secretary-General Zhang Ming.

He pointed out that the country’s prompt actions and efforts to establish a common stance of the Organization during the emergence of heated political developments, namely the escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and recent terror attacks in several SCO member countries. Zhang Ming also noted the high level of professionalism in organizing events within the SCO Secretariat.

SCO Secretary-General Zhang Ming stated that Kazakhstan’s SCO presidency ended up to be quite productive and interesting. He also expressed confidence that the Astana Summit will end up to be successful and give a new impetus to the Organization and be another major milestone in its development with the support of the SCO member countries.

A list of themes and documents set to be brought to the attention of the leaders of the member states has been approved, including draft Astana statements by the heads of the SCO member countries, the SCO initiative on global unity for a just world and accord, the roadmap on promotion of cooperation with the SCO dialogue partners as well as a number of other documents, said Zhang Ming.

To note, the meeting of the leaders of the SCO member countries with the participation of the observer states, partners and the UN Secretary General is set to take place in an expanded format in the Kazakh capital.