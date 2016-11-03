SCO signs 12 documents on cooperation

BAKU. KAZINFORM The member countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) signed 12 documents on cooperation within the 15th meeting of the Council of SCO Heads of Government in Kyrgyzstan's capital Bishkek on Nov. 3, Kyrgyz government reported.

In particular a Joint Communique of the SCO heads of government was signed.

Moreover the countries signed a decree on the SCO budget for 2017, a list of actions for further development of the project activities within the SCO in 2017-2021, a decree on further work aimed at creation of the SCO Development Bank and Development Fund.

Moreover heads of government of the SCO member countries signed a concept of scientific and technological partnerships, an action plan for the implementation of the agreement between the SCO governments on scientific and technical cooperation for 2016- 2020 and a draft road development program, Kazinform refers to Trend.

The SCO was established in 2001. The SCO members now are China, Kazakhstan, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. Afghanistan, Pakistan, India, Iran, Mongolia and Belarus are the SCO observer-countries, while Turkey, Azerbaijan, Sri Lanka, Armenia, Cambodia and Nepal are dialogue partners.