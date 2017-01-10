SCO, Sri Lanka to jointly combat terrorism

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO RATS) and Sri Lanka's Ministry of Defense will finish elaborating regulatory framework for cooperation in the nearest time, RIA Novosti learnt from the RATS press service.

“The RATS and the Ministry of Defense of Sri Lanka agreed on speeding up signing the protocol of cooperation between the two structures in the nearest future,” the RATS press service informed.

To date, the parties exchange views and information on countering terrorism, extremism and separatism.

In late 2016, the representatives of the RATS and Sri Lanka's Ministry of Defense held a meeting in Colombo during which the sides pointed out “progress in drafting the protocol.”

The sides discussed also organization of joint anti-terrorist drills and international conferences on this issue.

The SCO is the international organization founded in 2001 by the leaders of China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan. Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran and Mongolia are observer countries and Azerbaijan, Armenia, Cambodia, Nepal, Turkey and Sri Lanka are the Organization’s partner countries.

The SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure was established in 2004 and is headquartered in Tashkent.