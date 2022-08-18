SCO states announce proposals to combat transnational crimes

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM – The 4th edition of the Meeting of Interior and Public Security Ministers of the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization is held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Exchange of experiences in combating today’s challenges and threats such as extremism, human trafficking, and illegal arms trafficking took place during the meeting.

In his speech, Kazakh interior minister Marat Akhmetzhanov made concrete proposals on joint combat of the country’s Interior Ministry and the SCO against organized crime, illegal drug trafficking, and cybercrimes. All the proposals received unanimous backing from the SCO interior ministers.

The minister also shared the Kazakh experience in fighting human trafficking. In particular, the creation of the interdepartmental commission, realization of a government’s action plan, and development of a draft bill on combat against human trafficking.

Kazakhstan has joined to all 19 international conventions and protocols against terrorism. According to Akhmetzhanov, up to 90 treaties on the fight against crimes have been concluded within multilateral and bilateral cooperation. Now, it was made possible detect nationals leaving for hotspots to join armed conflicts.

Speaking of the combat against drug-related crimes, the Kazakh minister informed about the measures taken as part of the antidrug strategic of the SCO member states. The work is ongoing together with drug control units of Russia’s interior ministry.

In line with the Kazakh President’s instruction, the criminal sphere is being modernized modelled on the OECD countries.

Akhmetzhanov spoke how a three-tier model of pretrial investigation with the involvement of police, prosecutor, and court, which led to work optimization and tight deadlines, is being implemented in Kazakhstan.

Within the Meeting of Interior and Public Security Ministers of the member states of the SCO, bilateral talks are due to take place. Prospects for joint fight against crimes are to be discussed in narrow meetings. It was noted that the Protocol of the Meeting was signed.

The Meeting is held in the year marking 20 years since the signature of the SCO Charter and ahead of the Summit of the Leaders of the SCO countries on September 15-16, 2022, in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

Photo: gov.kz











