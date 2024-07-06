SCO Summit in Astana: a review of media perspectives

The recent Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit held in Astana has drawn a lot of attention from global media outlets, each highlighting key aspects of the summit's agenda and outcomes. Kazinform correspondent prepared an overview based on reports from various international sources.

Kazakhstan’s Chairmanship Lauded as 24th SCO Summit Convenes in Astana

EUreporter underscored Kazakhstan’s chairmanship achievements, including the adoption of the Astana Declaration and significant documents aimed at enhancing SCO’s role in global governance. Also, reporting that the summit welcomed Belarus as a full member and outlined future priorities under China’s upcoming presidency.

Why the SCO summit in Astana matters

CGTN highlighted the SCO’s regional stability agenda, focusing on economic cooperation and connectivity projects such as the Belt and Road Initiative. According to CGTN, the summit aimed to strengthen mutual respect and collaboration among member states, addressing regional issues.

SCOring Higher? China, Russia, and the Future of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization

China Global South Project analyzed SCO’s expansion beyond its initial scope, noting its growing influence with new members like Belarus and its appeal to Global South nations seeking alternatives to Western-dominated institutions.

SCO 2024 & Astana Declaration: An expert opinion

Pakistan Observer emphasized the summit’s focus on the "Shanghai Spirit", highlighting proposals from Chinese President Xi Jinping and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. President Xi’s proposals underscored solidarity, trust, and fairness, while President Tokayev emphasized socio-economic integration and regional connectivity. Expert’s interview provided insight and pointed out that the "Astana Declaration" highlighted Kazakhstan’s chairmanship priorities, including economic integration and cooperation in energy and trade sectors.

SCO can foster regional, international peace: Iran acting president

Tehran Times reported on Iran's participation, emphasizing calls for enhanced transit and banking ties among SCO members, advocating for reduced reliance on the US dollar. Tehran Times reported that Iran proposed creating an SCO joint bank and using national currencies to boost cooperation, also addressing regional security and energy strategies.

Türkiye interested in SCO membership

The Belarusian Telegraph Agency covered President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s statements on Türkiye's aspiration for full SCO membership, underscoring Türkiye's strategic intent to deepen ties with SCO nations, particularly China and Russia, and enhance influence within the organization.

Jaishankar holds talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi at SCO Summit

The Print focused on India’s engagement through External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar, who met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to discuss border disputes and bilateral relations. According to the article, the dialogue aimed to resolve outstanding issues through diplomatic channels, emphasizing mutual respect and cooperation.

Interview: China, Kazakhstan make joint contribution under SCO for better world, says Chinese ambassador

Cameron Actuel reported on an interview done by Kazinform with the Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Kazakhstan - Zhang Xiao, in which he highlighted China and Kazakhstan’s efforts to strengthen bilateral ties within the SCO framework, particularly through initiatives aligned with the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), emphasizing mutual benefits in trade, transportation, and energy sectors.

Novel Goals of SCO

TFIGlobal discussed the SCO’s collective vision for a new international order based on democracy and justice, advocating for non-interference in internal affairs and supporting UN reforms. TFIGlobal reported that the summit reaffirmed commitments to arms control, sustainable development, and multilateralism amidst global challenges.

Previously, it was reported that over seven hundred international media attended the SCO meeting in Astana.