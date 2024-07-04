EN
    15:38, 04 July 2024

    SCO summit is a geopolitical success of Kazakhstan - Executive Director of Department of Institute of Parliamentarism

    SCO summit is a geopolitical success of Kazakhstan - Executive Director of Department of Institute of Parliamentarism
    Photo credit: the Institute of Parliamentarism

    The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in an extremely crucial meeting for Kazakhstan, since it can potentially influence country’s international perception, the Executive Director of the Department of the Institute of Parliamentarism at the Office of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Zhanar Tulindinova said, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    She emphasized the importance of the summit in terms of both its political and economic implications. Tulindinova observed the increasing influence of the SCO Summit, citing the visit of UN Secretary General António Guterres as the evidence of this growing authority.
    “This indicates that the SCO is becoming a hub for strategic decision-making, particularly in the realm of geopolitics,” Tulindinova stated.

