SCO summit opens in Astana with speech of President of Kazakhstan

The opening ceremony of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit starts today in Astana, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

The summit was opened by President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

“For almost a quarter of a century, our organization has become an important mechanism in the system of international relations and makes a significant contribution to ensuring sustainable growth and overall progress. Fruitful interaction in the spheres of politics and security, economics and culture of our countries sets the vector for the development of the entire Eurasian continent. Through joint efforts, strengthening the Shanghai spirit and promoting Shanghai principles, we have turned the SCO into one of the most influential and authoritative international structures. Thanks to the uniqueness and enormous potential of our association, interest in it in the world is steadily growing,” says Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addresses SCo summit in Astana Photo credit: Silk Wat TV channel

The summit began with a signing ceremony granting the Republic of Belarus full membership of the SCO.

“Today at the summit we will make an important decision on the further expansion of the organization,” says Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The event brought together leaders of member and observer states, as well as dialogue partners.

The leaders of the SCO member countries will discuss a wide range of topical issues of political, trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian interaction.

It is also expected that at the meeting of the Heads of State new agreements will be reached on issues of cooperation in such areas as countering terrorism, combating the “three forces of evil”, anti-drug activities, suppressing cross-border organized crime, as well as ensuring information security.