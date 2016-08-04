SCO to take part in EXPO-2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Ambassador of Kazakhstan to China Shakhrat Nuryshev handed over an invitation to Secretary General of the SCO Rashid Alimov to take part in the EXPO-2017 in Astana.

R. Alimov told that the SCO was interested in participation in the EXPO-2017, noted the relevance of the theme of the exhibition for the world's society and stressed that the Organization was ready to present new ideas in the sphere of green technologies.

He informed that Deputy Secretary General of the SCO Sabyr Imandosov would be named commissioner of the EXPO-2017.