SCO youth called on to unite in promoting green agenda

The 17th meeting of the SCO Youth Council discussing youth leadership in the ecological environment: creating a path to sustainable future within the SCO took place in the Kazakh capital of Astana, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the Amanat party.

Attending the meeting, led by the Zhastar Rukhy youth wing of the Amanat Party, was Speaker of the Majilis, Chair of the Amanat Party Yerlan Koshanov.

The event brought together over 150 delegates – youth leaders from 10 member countries and observers to the SCO in the Kazakh capital. The meeting took place ahead of the SCO Summit in Astana.

Within the SCO presidency, Kazakhstan announced the year 2024 the Year of Ecology. Our President, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, stressed that public welfare growth is not possible without promoting the environmental agenda. In general, we should know that climate change, rising numbers of natural disasters and their consequences require our joint efforts. Here, the role of the youth is the key. I’m sure that today you will put forward fresh and bold solutions to overcoming environmental challenges, said Koshanov.

The Majlis speaker highlighted that almost every member state of the Organization has faced the impact of climate change recently, with a severe heat wave hitting India, heavy rainfall and storms battering several provinces of China, massive flooding in Russia as well as in Kazakhstan, that the country has not seen in the past 80 years.

In this regard, the Chair of the Amanat Party spoke about the systemic measures undertaken in the country regarding the environmental issues. Among those are the new Water Code aimed for adopting a new approach towards water resources use. The country seeks to plant two billion trees before 2025. Upon the Head of State’s initiative, the Taza Kazakhstan large-scale national campaign was commenced aimed at forming green thinking and urging every citizen to keep cleanliness and making it a lifestyle.

The Taza Kazakhstan campaign was joined by over 2.4 million people across the country, with over 900 thousand tons of waste being collected, and around 2.5 million trees planted. Up to five thousand history and culture facilities were brought in proper condition.

Speaking at the event, Akerke Isskanderova, chair of the Zhastar Rukhy youth wing of the Amanat Party, spoke about the joint work with the members of the SCO Youth Council on countering drug-related crimes within the Zhastar Rukhy’s presidency. As a result of the joint work, the SCO youth organizations developed a collective action plan to combat drug trafficking.

Following the meeting, the participants adopted a joint resolution to enhance cooperation between the SCO youth organizations. The document provides for creation of an international eco-volunteers’ headquarters, holding annual contests for environmental projects and others.

In addition, by a unanimous decision of the delegates the bids of Belarus and Iran to join the SCO Youth Council were approved, bringing the number of the Council’s member states to 10. China is to preside over the SCO Youth Council next year.