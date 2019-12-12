Scopus Award 2019: Kazakhstani scientists awarded

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The II Science Forum: Research Impact kicked off today at the AIFC Bureau, Kazinform reports.

As part of the ceremony the scientists were awarded the National Scopus Award 2019 for their best achievements in various spheres.

«Scopus Award 2019 is being held on the eve of the Independence Day of Kazakhstan. It is recognition for any scientist. In this case, it is an acknowledgment by colleagues all over the world. It is important when one scientist quotes another one. The Government pays great attention to the development of science. The Head of State charged to work out the state program for the development of education and science until 2025,» Kazakh Education and Science Minister Askhat Aimagambetov told those present.

The Minister noted that conceptually new measures would let science embark on a new level of science and higher education development.

He also added that over the past two years the number of research works in Kazakhstan doubled to reach 19,000 publications in 2019. The citation rate of Kazakhstani scientists also grew.