    08:44, 11 July 2023 | GMT +6

    Scorching heat forecast across Kazakhstan Jul 11-13

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet has issued a weather forecast report for July 11-13, Kazinform reports.

    According to the national weather service, the Western cyclone will move through the territory of Kazakhstan in three days coming, and will bring rains with thunderstorms, as well as hail and squalling wind to western, then to northern and central parts of the country.

    No precipitation is forecast in eastern, southern and central areas.

    Intense heatwave up to +43°C is expected to grip northwestern regions on July 11-12, southern regions on July 12-13 and southeast of Kazakhstan on July 13.


