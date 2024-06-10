Scorching heat forecast in Kazakhstan's west

Rain and thunderstorm will batter most parts of Kazakhstan in three days coming, while western regions will face sharp increase in temperatures, Kazinform News Agency reports citing Kazhydromet.

According to the national weather service, most regions will stay under the impact of atmospheric fronts, which will bring rain and thunderstorm and gusting wind. Intensive rain is forecast in the country’s east on June 11-12 and in central areas on June 13.

Daytime temperatures will be at +20+25°С in northern regions. The mercury will drop from +22+32°С to +18+16°С in the east, from +33+40°С to +25+35°С in the south, while western regions will experience scorching heat up to +33+40°С.