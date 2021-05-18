Scorching heat in store for 2 regions of Kazakhstan May 18

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Meteorologists predict that scorching heat will grip West Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions at daytime today, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

High fire hazard will persist in most of Kyzylorda, Kostanay, and East Kazakhstan regions. Most regions of the country will see inclement weather with occasional showers, thunderstorms, and squall.

Wind will gust up to 25 mps in North Kazakhstan region. 15-20 mps wind will blow in Akmola, Zhambyl, Pavlodar, Turkestan, Mangistau, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, and East Kazakhstan regions. Wind will bring dust storm to Turkestan and Mangistau regions.

Chances of squall will be high in North Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions.

Hail may hit North Kazakhstan, Akmola, Zhambyl, and Pavlodar regions.