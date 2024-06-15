Scorching heat to bake Kazakhstan on Sat

Unsteady weather persists in the greater part of Kazakhstan today, June 15, causing thundershowers, hail, squalls, and heavy rains to the country’s eastern and central parts, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The northern regions are set to enjoy weather without precipitation. High wind and fog are expected locally.

The sweltering heat is forecast to grip today West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Aktobe, Mangistau and Kostanay regions.

The high fire threat is in effect across Ulytau, Zhambyl, Almaty, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Mangistau, Akmola, Zhetysu, Abai, Karaganda, Kostanay, East Kazakhstan and Kyzylorda regions.