    21:14, 02 July 2021 | GMT +6

    Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan 3 days more

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet issued a weather forecast for Kazakhstan for July 1-3, Kazinform reports.

    Fervent heat will persist in Kazakhstan this weekend. Occasional rains and thunderstorms will hit the country’s northern, northwestern and central regions. Mercury will climb up to 35-40 degrees Celsius in the northwestern, western and central regions. Air temperature will soar as high as to 35-45 degrees Celsius in the country’s southwest and south.


    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
