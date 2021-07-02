Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan 3 days more

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet issued a weather forecast for Kazakhstan for July 1-3, Kazinform reports.

Fervent heat will persist in Kazakhstan this weekend. Occasional rains and thunderstorms will hit the country’s northern, northwestern and central regions. Mercury will climb up to 35-40 degrees Celsius in the northwestern, western and central regions. Air temperature will soar as high as to 35-45 degrees Celsius in the country’s southwest and south.