TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    16:10, 30 June 2021 | GMT +6

    Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan over 3 days ahead

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet issued a weather forecast for July 1-3, Kazinform reports.

    Excessive heat will persist across the most parts of Kazakhstan, while occasional rains, thunderstorms, hail and squall will batter the country’s west. Mercury will be reading 12-25 degrees Celsius in the nighttime, 30-44 degrees Celsius in the northern and southern regions of Kazakhstan. Air temperature will climb to 27-35 degrees Celsius in the east, 28-36 degrees Celsius in the west.


    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
