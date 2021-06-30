Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan over 3 days ahead

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet issued a weather forecast for July 1-3, Kazinform reports.

Excessive heat will persist across the most parts of Kazakhstan, while occasional rains, thunderstorms, hail and squall will batter the country’s west. Mercury will be reading 12-25 degrees Celsius in the nighttime, 30-44 degrees Celsius in the northern and southern regions of Kazakhstan. Air temperature will climb to 27-35 degrees Celsius in the east, 28-36 degrees Celsius in the west.